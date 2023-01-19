Atiku Turned A Blind Eye To The Sufferings & Killing Of My People After Crying For 6 Years—Ortom

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Samuel Ortom, the governor of Benue State, has stated the main justification for his opposition to Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the PDP’s nominee for president. Atiku put his desire ahead of the suffering of his people in Benue state, according to Governor Ortom, who made this claim in an interview today.

In order to win over certain Fulani supporters, Atiku, according to Ortom, allegedly turned a blind eye to his people being massacred in Benue state. He made the point that, in light of what Atiku said in Kaduna, the governor, who has witnessed the horrors of what the Fulani Herdsmen have done to his people, finds it challenging to stand on a podium and support Atiku.

I’ve had personal conflicts with our party’s presidential candidate, aside from the G5, he claimed. The pain and deaths of the voters for me have gone unnoticed by him. I have been sobbing for over six years about the bloodshed, my frustration, and the terrorist acts of Fulani herdsmen, only for our candidate to go to Kaduna and claim to be of Fulani descent. I shouldn’t be upset while they are killing my people, then. Seriously, this is treating me unfairly.

