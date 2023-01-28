NEWS

Atiku Told Supporters In Ibadan That If They Don’t Vote Him, They Won’t Get Contracts – Keyamo

The Minister of States for Labour and Employment who doubles as a spokesperson of the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council has brought up an allegation against the presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar.

Keyamo who was speaking on the allegations levelled against his candidate by the PDP insisted that the PDP had no evidence of what they were accusing Tinubu of. He said unlike the PDP camp, the APC has evidence for everything they are accusing the PDP candidate of. He said the EFCC had been trying to crack the Atiku case for many years but couldn’t but that now they’ve brought up fresh evidence for the EFCC to make it easier for them.

Speaking further, Keyamo accused the PDP candidate of telling supporters in Ibadan that they will not get any contracts from him if they don’t vote him.

He said “Do you know in the heat of the this SPVs, Atiku went to Ibadan and said before a crowd of supporters; he did not say it behind cameras, he was not cut off tape saying it. He was saying it in front of cameras that if you don’t vote for me, you will not get contracts from me”

See video (6:40)

