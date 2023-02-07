NEWS

Atiku Told PDP To Zone The Presidency To The Southeast In Order To Maintain Fairness – Dele Momodu

Former Presidential aspirant, Mr Dele Momodu has shed more light on how the Peoples Democratic Party allowed everyone irrespective of their geopolitical zone to contest for the Presidential primary of the party. candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar and the national leadership of PDP.

While speaking to Channels Television, Dele Momodu said that Governor Nyesom Wike’s anger towards Atiku Abubakar didn’t start after Presidential primaries but because Governor Ifeanyi Okowa was picked over him.

Dele went in to narrate that prior to the primaries of the Peoples Democratic Party, there was a plan to zone the Presidency to the southern part of the country.

He said that even when the issue of zoning the presidency, to the south came up, Atiku told PDP to zone the presidency to the southeast in order to maintain fairness. He revealed that some southerners who were not from the southeast refused and they had their way.

He said that it was the powers that be in the Peoples Democratic Party that threw the doors open for everyone irrespective of their geopolitical zone to contest the primaries.

He said that the then Chairman of PDP, Uche Secondus who was from the south was cleverly removed by these people and Ayu was installed.

