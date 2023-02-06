Atiku To Wike, Makinde, Ortom Other G5 Governors: You’re Confused

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has described the G-5 governors as confused due to their inability to take a position on the upcoming elections regarding their support base.

In an interview with the BBC Hausa Service, the former vice president stated that communication with them remained open and urged them to rejoin the party in preparation for the upcoming presidential election.

The presidential candidate of the PDP stated that he has no fear of the candidates of the other political parties and urged Nigerians to vote for him in order to solve all of the country’s problems. You must be aware that every political party in Nigeria has at least one problem. We are still in discussion with the aggrieved G-5 PDP governors, but the majority of them are unsure of how to proceed.

They do not belong here nor there. However, this will not prevent us from winning the election, as we have more faith in the electoral process than we did when a governor’s sole decision determined who won election in his state. We are grateful that the new electoral law has brought significant reforms and sanity to the electoral system. The voters determine and choose the victor of an election.

