Atiku To Nigerians: Disregard Fake Audio About Me, Okowa, Tambuwal

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged Nigerians and the international community to completely dismiss the fake audio tape that falsely claims to be Atiku Abubakar, Ifeanyi Okowa, and Governor Aminu Tambuwali, director-general of the Presidential Campaign Council.

The fake audio recording is part of the “reprehensible, repulsive and foul design of the APC, which has recruited hackers to produce and circulate fake media materials to demonize the PDP and our Candidate before Nigerians ahead of the election,” according to a statement released on Friday by the party’s national publicity secretary, Debo Ologunagba.

The statement continued: It is obvious from the altered sound speed and pitch that the recording was generated and simulated using a computer in order to blackmail our leaders and mislead the general public.

“The APC’s attempt to convince Nigerians that Atiku Abubakar, Governor Okowa, and Governor Tambuwal, who are all aware of who they are, can be called by their names in a conversation as heard in the phony audio recording, is comical. Such exposes the recording as a shoddy simulation job.

Furthermore, the APC has failed in its attempt to dupe Nigerians by cloning and mimicking the voices of our leaders using artificial intelligence (A.I.). This is because Nigerians are intelligent enough to recognize the distorted waveforms and sound pitch that characterize an AI-simulated speech.

The truth will always win out, no matter how hard untruth tries to proliferate. Given the hardships they have put Nigerians through over the past seven and a half years, the APC has once again demonstrated how far it will go to manipulate and mislead the nation’s electorate.

“Our Party and our Presidential Candidate are prepared for the elections, in any case. The overwhelming majority of Nigerians have made their support obvious, and we won’t let the APC’s deceitful tactics stop us or divert our attention.

The PDP urged the security authorities to pay attention to the APC’s activities, move quickly to find the authors of this phony audio material, and bring them to justice.

It also exhorted Nigerians to maintain their will to save their country at this crucial time and to avoid being sidetracked.

