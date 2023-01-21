Atiku to mammoth Crowd in Niger: Bring Back PDP to power, we will restore Peace in Niger

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the People Democratic Party (PDP), says only his party can restore peace if elected in Niger state.

However, the Presidential Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar spoke to the Mammoth crowd on Saturday at the PDP presidential campaign rally in Minna that APC failed insecurity situation in the northern part of Nigeria. According to him, only PDP can Bring back peace to Niger state if elected in February. People should Bring back the People’s Democratic Party into power, they will restore peace in Niger state.

He said. From 2016 to date, the north-central zone has recorded frequent attacks by criminal elements who abduct innocent People and demand ransom, and in some instances, kill kidnapped victims.

When PDP is in power, there are no armed bandits in Niger state, Kaduna state, Katsina and Zamfara State. The Ruling All Progressives Congress failed Nigeria for seven years. People should vote for PDP, they will restore peace in Niger and another part of the country, Says Atiku Abubakar during the campaign rally in Niger state. According to Atiku Abubakar, while the PDP was in power, the state did not witness a high number of attacks.

