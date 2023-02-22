Atiku, Tinubu, Obi, Others Sign Fresh Peace Accord Few Days To Election

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Atiku, Tinubu, and Obi among other Presidential Candidates signed a fresh peace accord a few days before the 2023 Saturday Election.

NewsOnline reports that Presidential candidates from 18 political parties on Wednesday, signed a peace accord ahead of this Saturday’s presidential election.

ALSO: ‘Your Action Hypocritical’ – Labour Party Slams Wike For Backing Tinubu

This online newspaper understands that President Muhammadu Buhari was present at the event along with members of the National Peace Committee.

Some of the leading candidates in attendance include Bola Tinubu (All Progressives Congress, APC), Peter Obi (Labour Party, LP), Omoyele Sowore (African Action Congress, AAC), Atiku Abubakar (Peoples Democratic Party, PDP) and Rabiu Kwankwaso (New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP).

Related