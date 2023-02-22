NEWS

Atiku, Tinubu, Obi, Others Sign Fresh Peace Accord Few Days To Election

Atiku, Tinubu, and Obi among other Presidential Candidates signed a fresh peace accord a few days before the 2023 Saturday Election.

NewsOnline reports that Presidential candidates from 18 political parties on Wednesday, signed a peace accord ahead of this Saturday’s presidential election.

ALSO: ‘Your Action Hypocritical’ – Labour Party Slams Wike For Backing Tinubu

This online newspaper understands that President Muhammadu Buhari was present at the event along with members of the National Peace Committee.

Some of the leading candidates in attendance include Bola Tinubu (All Progressives Congress, APC), Peter Obi (Labour Party, LP), Omoyele Sowore (African Action Congress, AAC), Atiku Abubakar (Peoples Democratic Party, PDP) and Rabiu Kwankwaso (New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP).

