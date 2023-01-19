Atiku & Tinubu Claimed To Be My Mentees, But They Must Also Admit That I Know Them A Little Bit- OBJ

The former president, Olusegun Obasanjo has revealed that he is not denying that the presidential candidate of APC, Tinubu and PDP, Atiku are his Mentees but they not forget I know a little bit about them. He during an interactive session with Experiential Leadership in Africa (TEL-Africa) in Abeokuta,

Speaking on why he endorsed Peter Obi over the other candidates, Obasanjo said I will be punished by God if I know what is right and failed to do it

In his own words, the former president said “Whether the letter is open or not open, what I believe is that I will be punished by God if I know what is right and I did not put it where it should be.

“I said they all claimed to be my mentees and of course I won’t deny that, but if you are my mentee, they must also admit that I know them a little bit and if I then know them a little bit, I must be right to say”

Content created and supplied by: Ikechukwu (via 50minds

News )

#Atiku #Tinubu #Claimed #Mentees #Admit #Bit #OBJAtiku & Tinubu Claimed To Be My Mentees, But They Must Also Admit That I Know Them A Little Bit- OBJ Publish on 2023-01-20 00:50:15