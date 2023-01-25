This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Atiku takes presidential campaign to Delta state, speaks on a mission to recover Nigeria

The Presidential Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar and his campaign team touch down in the Southeast Region.

In a Twitter message posted on his verified handle, Atiku Abubakar thanked Delta state People for the Mammoth crowd that welcomed him at Asaba in Delta state.

He said. As the Glory of All Lands, Bayelsa didn’t disappoint, Presidential Candidate of the people Democratic Party. Deltans turned up for the PDP as a show of unbridled support and belief in their plan to recover Nigeria from the failed administration. Furthermore, thanks to the Mammoth crowd that welcomed him in the state Capital.

However, Punch Newspaper reported that the Delta State Government on Monday shut down schools in Asaba, the state capital for Atiku Abubakar, the People’s Democratic Party’s presidential campaign rally in the state on Tuesday.

Furthermore, in a new Post shared on his Twitter handle, Atiku Abubakar, Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party speaks on his mission to recover Nigeria if elected in 2023.

However, reports show that the management of various schools in the state told their students not to resume school on Tuesday considering the visit of the presidential candidate of the PDP in Asaba.

Source Punch Newspaper.

Content created and supplied by: SnMedia (via 50minds

News )

#Atiku #takes #presidential #campaign #Delta #state #speaks #mission #recover #NigeriaAtiku takes presidential campaign to Delta state, speaks on a mission to recover Nigeria Publish on 2023-01-25 05:58:18