Atiku takes presidential campaign rally to Benue, promised to unite the Fulani and the Tivs in Benue

The Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and his campaign team touch down in Benue state capital for a presidential campaign rally.

While speaking to the mammoth crowd that welcomed him on Monday in Makurdi, Atiku Abubakar speaks on missions to recover Nigeria if elected in 2023.

Moreover, the former Vice President said if elected president, he would unite the Fulani and the Tivs in Benue.

According to Benue and a larger part of the North-central, is the center of incessant farmers and herders clashes and other ethnoreligious crises. Thus, the People’s Democratic Party PDP will provide good security in North Central zones.

File photo of mammoth crowd that welcomed presidential candidate of the People Democratic Party in Benue.

However, in a statement released by the PDP campaign council, Atiku promised to ensure that people freely go to their farms without fear of being attacked in the northern part of Nigeria and other regions affected by the herdsmen crisis.

Furthermore, In a Twitter message posted online, Atiku Abubakar thanked the mammoth crowd that welcomed him in Benue. He said

Our great rally in Benue State today was a full basket of bountiful harvest: from Gboko to Otukpo and back to Makurdi – the people of Benue showed us clearly that they are planting the Recover Nigeria seed.

From all indications, Benue state will be a battleground for both presidential candidates in the upcoming Presidential election in Nigeria. PDP, APC, NNPP, Labour Party, and other parties will be looking to emerge victorious in the upcoming Presidential election.

