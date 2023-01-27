NEWS

Atiku Stole When He Was In Custom – Tinubu Alleges

All Progressives Congress presidential candidate Bola Ahmed Tinubu called out Atiku Abubakar while speaking at an APC rally in Benue State.

According to the former governor of Lagos State, Atiku Abubakar lied about the source of his wealth, saying he was a custom officer and was into transportation. Tinubu also said it was a crime for officials to do anything other than farming. In his words which we saw today on TVC.

“The other person I will mention by name is Abubakar Atiku, a former Custom official. They said you were too rich. Where did you get the money from? You talked that it was from transportation when you were in Custom. You didn’t know it was illegal? As a civil servant, you can only do agriculture. You don’t know this yet you talked about Bullion vans”

Watch Tinubu’s full speech at the APC presidential campaign rally in Benue State below.

