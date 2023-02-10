This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Atiku: South-West PDP Youth Leader Pulls Out Of Town Hall Meeting

Seyi Bamidele, South-West Youth Leader of the Peoples Democratic Party, said on Friday that he and other youth members of the party would not attend a town hall meeting slated for next Monday in Lagos.

The meeting aims to unite youngsters in the region in support of the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar. In a statement, Bamidele accused the party’s National Youth Leader, Mohammed Suleiman, of excluding PDP youth from the region from the event’s organizing. Bamidele claimed he was demoted for allegedly supporting the move to depose the party’s National Chairman, Dr Iyorchia Ayu.

Although he swore his devotion to the PDP, he and other South-West caucus youth refused to attend the ceremony. “It is incomprehensible that the PDP national youth leader, Mohammed Kadade Suleiman, could organise a town hall meeting in Lagos, South West, without involving the office of South West Zonal Youth Leader,” the statement said.

“I was accused of participating in the AYU MUST GO crusade. Perhaps, such a choice implies that the zonal Youth Leader and South West PDP youth are irrelevant to the purpose of intrinsically combining efforts to ensure that our presidential candidate and other party candidates have a strong showing in the February 25th and March 11th elections.

“However, I must declare my dislike to this haphazard and awkward attitude to this seeming potential of having young in our region well-reached and galvanised to vote for our presidential candidate and other candidates of the party in the next elections. Having said that, my commitment to the PDP remains unwavering.

