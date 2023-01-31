‘Atiku sold all our assets when we made him our senate president’ – Tinubu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Few moments ago, APC held it’s Presidential Rally in Akwa Ibom State and the Party’s Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu was present at the event to speak to the crowd.

During his speech, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu made a blunder when he referred to PDP President Candidate, Atiku Abubakar as a former senate president and that has got a lot of people talking as this is not the first time he’s making such a costly mistake publicly.

Tinubu while delivering his speech stated that when they made Atiku the Senate president some couple of years back, he almost sold all the country’s assets.

"When we made Atiku our President, he sold almost everything, our assets, our common wealth, he sold all the resources that were present in the country as at that time", Tinubu said and it stirred massive reactions from the general.

