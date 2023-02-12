Atiku Sent 3 Islamic Clerics To Plead With Kwankwaso To Step Down, But We Sent Them Away- Galadima

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, an ally of the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) and former governor of Kano State, Buba Galadima, in an interview has revealed that the presidential candidate of PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar send three Islamic Clerics to Kwankwaso to plead with him to step down but they send them away. He also lament that he would have mention their names but he wouldn’t because he respect them

He made this statement while responding to a question asked by Daily Trust Correspondant, which is “Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) recently said he was in touch with your candidate, is that true?”

In his own words, Buba Galadima Said “Recently, he (Atiku) sent some prominent Islamic spoilers (three of them) to come to Kwankwaso’s house to kneel down and plead with him to step down for Atiku. But we sent them away. I will not like to mention the names of the clerics because we respect that regalia, but if they remove it, anything can happen”

Source: Daily Trust paper

