Atiku Sends Congratulatory Message To Peter Obi As He Celebrates His Birthday

The Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, Alhaji Abubakar Atiku has shown his love and support to the presidential candidate of the Labour Party and former governor of Anambra state, Peter Obi Gregory who added a new year today, 19th July 2023.

Taking to his verified Twitter handle, Alhaji Abubakar applauded Peter Obi’s inspiring dedication to service and growth. He wished him many more years in good health and vitality.

He wrote; ” Happy 62nd birthday to @PeterObi, a respected leader and distinguished former governor of Anambra state and presidential candidate of the Labour Party. Your dedication to service and growth continues to inspire. As you add another year today, I, on behalf of my family and team wish you many more years in good health and vitality. -AA ”

Netizens have applauded Atiku for setting aside political issues and extending arms of love to his political opponent.

However, Peter Obi has said that he won’t be celebrating his birthday today in this present state of Nigeria. On his Twitter handle on Monday, he wrote; ” Wednesday, 19th July 2023, marks my 62nd birthday. While I remain immensely grateful to God for His infinite mercies, I still maintain my decision of over 20 years that I will not celebrate my birthdays in today’s Nigeria, with the current deplorable state of the nation. ”

He asked those who want to give him gifts to extend them to those around them who are in need.

What do you think about Atiku’s gesture towards Peter Obi?

