Atiku Says PDP Members Would Present The Result Of Their Polling Booths To Get Contract From Him.

According to the Premium Times paper, Atiku Abubakar, a former Vice President of Nigeria and the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has made it clear that members of the political party who may want an appointment or contract from his government must win their polling units during the election.

Photo Credit: Punch paper

Atiku made this known on Wednesday at a town hall meeting he held with stakeholders and members of the party in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, where he also noted that the decision is a must if the political party must win the presidential position and other positions in the forthcoming election.

Atiku made it clear to his audience and other members of the PDP that the fact that they are supporting him as their presidential candidate or supporting the political party’s gubernatorial or senatorial candidates is not a qualification that one would be given an appointment or a contract.

However, noted that the only way to give out a contract or an appointment is to demand for the results of the polling booths in order to ensure that the person won his or her polling booths, and finally, he called on all members of the PDP to ensure they win their polling booths as that is the only way to ensure that the political party wins the forthcoming election.

