“Atiku Says He Is The Only Person That Fought Sharia In The North. Is That Your Person?” – Shettima

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Vice Presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), Kashim Shettima, has asked northerners not to vote for Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), because he opposes Sharia law, the Islamic legal system in the north. It should be noted that despite Nigeria being a secular country, some parts of the northern region, which has a predominantly Muslim population, practice Sharia law, with the majority of its populace supporting the system.

While speaking with APC faithful at the party’s local government conference in Daura, Katsina State, the running mate of Bola Tinubu said, “This person you call your own says you should not call him “Alhaji Atiku Abubakar,” but rather Atiku Abubakar.

“Your person says he is the only person that fights against Sharia in the North. “Is that your person?”

Though the claim made by Shettima that Atiku opposed Sharia hasn’t been verified, do you think it is reasonable for northerners not to vote for him for fighting against the Islamic legal system?

Screenshot:

Share your thoughts on this information.

Source: The Daily Post.

Euphoric (

)