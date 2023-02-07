NEWS

Atiku said the ticket should be given to southeast but, some people in the PDP rejected it- Momodu

During an interview with Chief Dele Momodu on Channels Television this morning, it was reported that the PDP’s chieftain has again given more explanation on the reason why the PDP’s presidential ticket, was won by the North.

While he was talking during the interview, Momodu claimed that the party’s presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, also wanted the presidential ticket to go to the South-East and no other region but, when some people like Governor Nyesom Wike, and others who are not from the region rose up and said no, as they knew that the development won’t favour them, then the party was forced to throw the ticket into an open contest between all the zones.

He said it was due to that Atiku contested and won the PDP’s primaries and since then, Governor Nyesom Wike has been angry over the development.

He said, “Atiku said the ticket should be given to South-East but, some people in the PDP rejected it. They rejected it because they are not from the South-East geopolitical zone, as they knew it won’t favour them.”

