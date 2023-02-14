NEWS

Atiku Said He Wouldn’t Have Been In The Presidential Race If The Ticket Was Zoned To S/East – Chijioke Agu

The Atiku/Okowa PCC’s Deputy Director and Public Affairs (South), Chijioke Agu, revealed ahead of the 2023 presidential election that Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the PDP’s candidate, wouldn’t have run if the presidency went to the Southeast. He also noted that the Southeast and Northeast are the only two regions that have never had the presidency.

Chijioke Agu quoted Atiku Abubakar as saying, “Atiku Abubakar announced openly that you cannot zone the presidency to the South, that if you are going to zone it to the South East, that he will not run because the North East and the South East are the only two regions that should be given the opportunity like others to produce a president”.

Credit: The Sun paper

