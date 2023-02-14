This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Atiku Rivers rally cancelled to prevent deaths – PDP

The Rivers State Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Council announced on Monday that the planned Port Harcourt campaign rally for the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, had been canceled in order to avoid any casualties.

During a press conference in Port Harcourt on Monday, Senator Lee Maeba, the Chairman of the PDP PCC in Rivers State, explained the situation.

Maeba recalled several attacks in the state on PDP members and Atiku supporters over the last three months.

He also claimed that the Rivers State Government had closed the businesses of prominent members of the party who had supported the presidential candidate’s election campaign.

“On December 14, 2022, one Rhino Owhohaire, the Youth Director of the Atiku/Okowa Campaign Council, was shot in his village of Alu in the Ikwerre Local Government Area,” he explained.

Even when a suspect was apprehended, the Rivers State government went and took him on bail as a willing accomplice.

On February 5, 2023, 31 Atiku Support Group members were arrested at their meeting location at the GRA, Port Harcourt, arraigned, and remanded at the Port Harcourt Correctional Center on fabricated charges of unlawful assembly.

“On February 9, 2023, Abiye Sekibo was informed that the Rainbow Town venue earmarked for the PDP presidential campaign rally in Port Harcourt was on fire.” He was attacked when he went to check the accuracy of the information. The attack was carried out by police attached to the Government House in Port Harcourt.

“By the divine providence of God, he escaped unharmed, but a hail of bullets fatally damaged his vehicle.”

Despite previously granting the PDP permission to hold its presidential rally at Adokiye Amesiamaka Stadium, he claimed that Governor Nyesom Wike “cancelled the approval on the flimsy excuse that we wanted to hold a joint rally with the APC in Rivers State on the approved date of February.”

“The governor has unleashed unrelenting violence using Government House police and other hoodlums, making peaceful use of the facility impossible, among other things,” Maeba added. In light of the foregoing submission, we, the state Campaign Council, believe that no loss of human life can be tolerated or accepted prior to, during, or after the rally and have agreed with our principals on the need to postpone and/or cancel the rally in order to avoid any deaths.

