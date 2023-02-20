Atiku Reveals What He Discussed With Rivers State Stakeholders After He Failed To Visit Their State

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has revealed what he discussed with PDP Stakeholders from Rivers State who visited him in Abuja.

Recall that the presidential campaign rally of the Peoples Democratic Party did not hold in Rivers State due to earlier warnings that there may be crisis.

The executive Governor of the state, Nyesom Wike is the leader of the G-5 Governors who are against the presidential ambition of Atiku Abubakar. They are demanding the resignation of the national chairman of the party, Iyorchia Ayu before they can support the former Vice President.

Reacting after the Rivers State stakeholders paid him a visit in Abuja, Atiku Abubakar said; “Last night, I met with Rivers State Stakeholders in Abuja. I discussed with them why the Rivers Recovery rally was shelved: My ambition is not worth the blood of anyone. I assured them that Rivers State and its people will remain dear to my heart long after the elections. -AA”

News Source – Alhaji Atiku Abubakar Verified Facebook Page

Content created and supplied by: Penkelemesi (via 50minds

News )

