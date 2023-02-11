NEWS

Atiku Reveals Tinubu Campaign Has Allegedly Told Nigerians Ten Lies In One Week.

According to the Tribune Online, Mr Atiku Abubakar, a former Vice President of Nigeria and the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has revealed that Mr Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has told Nigerians ten lies in one week during his campaigns.

The Atiku camp made this known through a statement signed by Phrank Shaibu, the Special Assistant to Atiku on Public Communication, where he noted that aside from the lies Tinubu camp has told Nigerians, they (Tinubu camp) also plan to unleash at least 1,000 lies before the presidential election.

More so, the statement further revealed that four of such lies were busted in Sokoto State, where the ruling APC claimed that 11 commissioners and the deputy governor of the State had decamped to the APC all in a bid to attract loyalists of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to its rally.

