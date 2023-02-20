Atiku Reveals How He Stopped Obasanjo’s Third Term Agenda

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar has revealed how he blocked former president Olusegun Obasanjo from running for a third term. Naija News reports that Atiku made the announcement at an event with party candidates for the National Assembly in Abuja on Sunday evening.

The PDP standard-bearer said he developed very close ties with members of parliament during his vice-presidential tenure. According to Atiku, his ties with the Diet allowed them to stop Obasanjo’s agenda for his third term.

He said that if he is elected president, he looks forward to working with the Diet again to further deepen the country’s democratic development and progress. Lamenting the country’s current security and economic situation, Atiku said the country was divided on the actions and policies of the All Progressive Congress (APC) government.

Atiku said: During my tenure as vice president, I developed a very close relationship with members of parliament that enabled us to block Obasanjo’s attempt for a third term.

“When I return to the National Assembly, I am very much looking forward to re-engaging myself in my constitutional duties and further deepening our country’s democratic development and progress.

