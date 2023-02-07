Atiku Reveals APC’s Plot Days To 2023 Presidential Election

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar has claimed a new conspiracy against him by the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) ahead of the 2023 general elections. Naija reports that the country’s next elections are set to begin on February 25th, starting with elections for the president, vice president, senate, and house of representatives. A gubernatorial election will be held in March. In a statement released to journalists in Abuja on Tuesday, Atiku claimed the APC was trying to provoke the Christian community against him.

The statement, signed on behalf of Attic by media adviser Paul, accused the ruling party of trying to play the religious card against his candidacy, claiming his own outrageous resemblance to the image of Jesus superimposed on Christ. He explained that he had been informed about the image.

The former Vice President expressed concerns about the image reportedly making the rounds on social media, saying it was the handiwork of the ruling party.

According to the PDP presidential candidate, his opponents are behaving like drowning people who would clutch at anything in a sinking situation. Atiku, however, said he was not surprised they could go to this extent, as it is characteristic of them to sow divisions amongst our diverse people.

The statement added: “The PDP presidential candidate has distanced himself from the sacrilegious image of Jesus being used by his opponents to discredit him and his campaign organization.” “Atiku described the superimposition of his picture onto the image of Jesus as “a mischievous and desperate effort by his APC opponents to use religion for political purposes in order to pitch him against Christians and spread discord between Muslims and Christians.” It added: “APC is exhausted because they have squandered their goodwill and even their campaign of lies and propaganda is not working for them, and Nigerians have seen the light enough not to be fooled anymore by a such desperate last-ditch tactic of a soldier about to kiss the dust. “I am not your enemy.” Your enemies are safety, education, job creation, unemployment, and a disastrous record of unity. “Her own record of achievement is her own greatest redo.”

