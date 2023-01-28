Atiku responds to the dismissal of Adeleke and the appointment of Oyetola as governor of Osun

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar has spoken out against the tribunal’s decision to remove Governor Ademola Adeleke from office.

According to a report by the Daily Post, the Osun State Gubernatorial Election Petition Tribunal in Osogbo overturned Governor Ademola Adeleke’s win in the governorship elections held on July 16, 2022.

As well as that, it named Adegboyega Oyetola the victor of the election.

After the ruling, Atiku asked the people of Osun State to keep trusting in Governor Adeleke.

He continued, saying that in the end, Adeleke will come out on top.

In light of today’s decision by the Election Petition Tribunal in Osun State, I want to express my support for Governor Ademola Adeleke and the Peoples Democratic Party, which won an overwhelming majority of the vote in the state.

What occurred in court today is an important step in the fight to free Osun State, and I have no doubt that the people will emerge triumphant in the end.

To that end, I urge the people of Osun to maintain their confidence in their democratically chosen governor.

This beacon of hope for Osun will remain bright forever.

