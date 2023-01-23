This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Atiku reaffirms commitment to restructuring, power devolution

THE presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has again declared his commitment to restructuring the country, especially devolution of more powers and resources to states.

Atiku, who spoke on Monday on the presidential marketing campaign rally of the PDP held at the long-lasting Oxbowl Lake Pavillion, Swali in Yengoa, Bayelsa State capital promised to stop the lingering gasoline disaster withinside the us of a with the aid of using constructing extra refineries.

Describing Bayelsa as a PDP country that has produced governors and president, he additionally confident the gigantic crowd that thronged the marketing campaign floor that his management might tackled the incessant strike through the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU withinside the united states via way of means of growing investment for the schooling sector.

He stated: “I need to remind you, given that the start of democracy in 1999, Bayelsa State has been PDP and PDP has been Bayelsa. Everything you spot in Bayelsa State nowadays changed into supplied through PDP authorities. Therefore, I am calling on you the humans of Bayelsa State now no longer to make the error of leaving PDP. You have furnished governors and president and lots of extra shall come. So the destiny of Bayelsa State and Nigeria is tied to PDP.

“I need to attraction to you, when you have listened to my programmes, I stated I am devoted to enforcing 5 key programmes on this usa, beginning with the unification of this united states due to the fact this united states has in no way been this divided alongside some of frontiers. I am going to offer each a part of this us of a a experience of belonging withinside the subsequent PDP authorities.

“I promise to address insecurity, right here in Bayelsa State, you’ve got got confronted some of safety challenges, you’ve got got misplaced such a lot of human beings because of breaches in regulation and order, I promised I will repair safety on this united states.

“Thirdly, I stated I am going to address the financial system of this united states. The PDP authorities in case you recalled from 1999 to 2015 we had the excellent financial system in Africa however the APC has come and driven us again and taken us down. We promise that we are able to address the financial system and ensure we offer jobs and possibilities for our younger ladies and men to be gainfully hired both withinside the personal or public sector.

“Again we promise that we are able to in no way see any extra ASUU strike, we can devolved quite a few assets to schooling to ensure that our younger ladies and men are nicely knowledgeable and keep to move to high school with none interruption.

“Finally, we are able to restructure this u . s . so you humans, we are able to come up with extra sources and extra powers to address your governance, so that you don’t move begging the Federal Government to return back and do matters for you whilst you are truly generating the assets of the us of a, so we can devolve extra powers and sources to the Niger Delta.”

These are the important thing regions of our developmental programmes. “I attraction on your guide and understanding, cooperation in order that we will reap most of these goals,” he declared.

In his remarks, the vice presidential candidate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, stated the the PDP has by no means misplaced any presidential election considering the fact that 1999 until date, including that Bayelsa State and the Niger Delta States have to provide PDP at least 700,000 and 5 million votes respectively.

Also speaking, the Senator representing Bayelsa West, Senator Seriake Dickson, stated that Atiku need to be elected President in order to enforce his proposed coverage of restructuring and strength devolution.

He thanked Atiku for pronouncing him as his Technical Adviser on Restructuring and National Integration including, “one of the maximum maximum crucial matters is that Atiku ought to be elected in order that he can restructure Nigeria.”

According to him, “If you need strength devolution, in case you need restructuring, Atiku is the person to help. Atiku has been a part of the tale of Bayelsa for the reason that 1999. I thank our chief for appointing me as his Special Adviser on Restructuring and National Integration.

“Nobody desires to evangelise to Atiku on restructuring Nigeria, he’s an unique believer and proponent of it.”

Also, Governor, Senator Douye Diri, said that Atiku is the most effective candidate who has been speaking approximately aid control, and restructuring of the usa which additionally dominate discussions in Ijaw nation.

Diri referred to that with Senator Dickson, Chief Timi Alaibe, the Prosperity Government below him, and different leaders of the party, the PDP is poised to supply Atiku in Bayelsa.

He stated with the election programmed to be performed with BVAS, the young people and girls are at the back of the PDP to supply Atiku in February, describing the PDP Presidential candidate as President in waiting.

Others who spoke which includes the party’s National Chairman, Iyiocha Ayu, the Director General Governor Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto); Emmanuel Udom (Akwa Ibom) confident that that a PDP authorities on the federal degree might make sure development withinside the exceptional of lifestyles of Niger Deltans and Nigerians.

Present on the rally were: spouse of Delta State Governor, spouse of Bayelsa State, Dr Mrs Gloria Diri, Governor Godwin Obaseki (Edo); former vice president, Nnamadi Sambo; former speaker, House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara, former Managing Director of Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Chief Timi Alaibe amongst others.

