Atiku Reacts To Naira Scarcity After Voting, Says It’s A Great Step To Stop Vote Buying

Today, the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) nominee for president, and his wife Titi cast their ballots in Polling Unit 012, Ajiya Ward in Adamawa State’s Yola North Local Government Area.

Speaking to reporters, the former vice president expressed optimism and confidence that he will win the election for president and succeed President Muhammadu Buhari, whose two terms expire on May 29, 2023.

One of the front-runners in the race for Aso Rock is the PDP flag bearer. Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP), and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria People’s Party are among Atiku’s top rivals (NNPP).

After he spoke about his victory in the election, he also commented on the current Naira scarcity in the country. While a lot of Nigerians have been affected by the cash crunch, Atiku explained that it’s a good way to stop vote buying.

In his words, he said, “it is a great step in addressing vote buying across the country.”

SOURCE: The Punch

