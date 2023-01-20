Atiku Reacts To Explosion At Rivers APC Rally

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) standard-bearer Atiku Abubakar responded to the explosion that rocked the All Progressive Congress (APC) election rally in Rivers County. Recall that at his APC rally at Rumuwoji Playground in Port Harcourt, the state capital, he was hit by two blasts, injuring as many as three people. Two of the injured were women, and all were taken to the hospital. Atiku said in a statement via his verified Facebook page on Thursday that there should be no room for violence or anti-democratic manifestations in this election.

The former vice president said elections should not be a matter of life or death but an opportunity to strengthen people’s belief in democracy. He also called on security officials to ensure that those behind insidious acts, including those who supported them, are brought to justice to deter others. “There should be no room for violence or anti-democratic speech in this election.” “I was complaining about the violence that happened to our party in several states because I didn’t want it to become a pattern of holding people accountable for their involvement in anti-democratic activities.”

“Our worst fear was revealed in the explosion at his APC rally in Port Harcourt.” It is condemned. “The elections and decisions we make should be about choices, not bullets.” “On behalf of my team, I stand in solidarity with her and the injured family.” “I wish the injured a speedy recovery.”

