Atiku Reacts To Double Bomb Explosions That Rocked APC Rally In Port Harcourt

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has reacted to the double bomb explosions that rocked the APC’s rally in Port Harcourt on Thursday, the 19th of January, 2023.

Punch NG reported that no fewer than three people were injured in the bomb attack at the APC’s rally which was held at Rumuwoji Playground in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

Among the three people who were injured, two are women, and they were all rushed to the hospital.

Darlington Nwauju, who is the Publicity Secretary of the APC, confirmed the incident, describing it as ‘unfortunate’.

Atiku Abubakar has reacted to this. In a series of tweets made on his Twitter page, Atiku Abubakar condemned the attack saying that there should be no place for violence and anti-democratic manifestations in the election.

“There should be no place for violence and anti-democratic manifestations in this election.

We’ve already committed to that in the peace pact we all signed up to.

Elections are not a do-or-die affair but an opportunity to reinforce our belief in democracy through our leadership choices via adult suffrage,” he said.

Atiku further stated that there have also been complaints about the violence that has been visiting the PDP in some states, and the PDP does not want it to become a pattern.

He added that the news of the APC’s rally explosion has manifested the PDP’s worst fear, and it should be condemned.

“On behalf of my team, I stand in solidarity with the APC and the families of the injured. I wish the injured a quick recovery.

Once again, I call on security agencies to ensure that those behind this dastardly act, including their promoters, are brought to justice to serve as a deterrent to copycats who may be emboldened to thread the same anti-democratic path.” AA,” he added.

