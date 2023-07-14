Atiku Reacts As President Tinubu Plans To Provide N8,000 Palliative Monthly To 12M Families
Former vice president atiku abubakar has proposed that the president bola tinubu administration use it to provide n8,000 month-to-month palliative care to twelve million families, which falls short of the social security internet program, as a way to divert public funds.
In an adolescent newspaper, atiku characterized tinubu’s proposal to invest $800 million on the social security internet initiative as a rip-off and aided by his special assistant on public relations, phrank shaibu.
Tinubu said: “after claiming that the elimination of petrol subsidies without proper planning has resulted in the acceptance of a $800 million mortgage, which he claims will be allotted to twelve million families for six months at n8,000 per family consistent with the month. This is a reversal of the all progressives congress’ (APC) failure.
“a nigerian family had a mean of 5.06 members as of january,” the government reported. So, with tinubu’s uninspiring scheme, every man or woman in a family gets n1,600 per month or n53 per day. What have they done with it? On a daily basis, spend the money to buy sachets of pure water or a cup of boiled groundnuts. And who is the one who they claim to have changed lagos state’s economic system?
This could be a comedic tale or an extra-sinister attempt to divert public funds. “tinubu promised to “broaden nigeria’s economic system” like that of lagos, but it became all a rip-off. According to statistics, over 70% of lagos sales come from earnings tax paid by non-profit organizations, which were in lagos for many years because of the city’s reputation as nigeria’s former capital.
Source; The Sunnews Online
