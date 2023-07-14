Former vice president atiku abubakar has proposed that the president bola tinubu administration use it to provide n8,000 month-to-month palliative care to twelve million families, which falls short of the social security internet program, as a way to divert public funds.

In an adolescent newspaper, atiku characterized tinubu’s proposal to invest $800 million on the social security internet initiative as a rip-off and aided by his special assistant on public relations, phrank shaibu.

Tinubu said: “after claiming that the elimination of petrol subsidies without proper planning has resulted in the acceptance of a $800 million mortgage, which he claims will be allotted to twelve million families for six months at n8,000 per family consistent with the month. This is a reversal of the all progressives congress’ (APC) failure.

“a nigerian family had a mean of 5.06 members as of january,” the government reported. So, with tinubu’s uninspiring scheme, every man or woman in a family gets n1,600 per month or n53 per day. What have they done with it? On a daily basis, spend the money to buy sachets of pure water or a cup of boiled groundnuts. And who is the one who they claim to have changed lagos state’s economic system?

This could be a comedic tale or an extra-sinister attempt to divert public funds. “tinubu promised to “broaden nigeria’s economic system” like that of lagos, but it became all a rip-off. According to statistics, over 70% of lagos sales come from earnings tax paid by non-profit organizations, which were in lagos for many years because of the city’s reputation as nigeria’s former capital.

Kindly share your thoughts and opinions concerning this article

Source; The Sunnews Online

Victors_news (

)