Atiku Reacts After His Son Was Turbaned As The Turakin Of Adamawa

Atiku Abubakar’s son, Aliyu was turbaned today as the Turakin Of Adamawa by his royal Highness, the Lamido of Adamawa.

Reacting after the event, the Presidential candidate of the peoples democratic party (PDP) presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar released a statement his official Twitter handle few minutes ago, where he congratulated his son for the cheiftaincy title.

Quoting the original statement released on Twitter by Atiku Abubakar, he said; “I congratulate my son, Aliyu Atiku , on his turbaning as the Turakin Adamawa by His Royal Highness, The Lamido of Adamawa, Muhammadu Barkindo Aliyu Musdafa. May Almighty Allah protect and guide the new Turakin Adamawa. Amin”.

