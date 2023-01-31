Atiku ran away to Dubai, I rescued him from Obasanjo – Tinubu

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said that he saved the flag bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar from the former president, Olusegun Obasanjo.

Abubakar, who served as vice president under Obasanjo, has been at constant battle with his manager for years. The couple reconciled ahead of the 2019 general elections.

But since Obasanjo threw behind Peter Obi of the Labor Party (LP) for this year’s elections. Speaking at a campaign held in Akwa Ibom capital Uyo on Monday, Tinubu said: I am the one who saved him from Obasanjo who wanted to eat him like goat meat.

He fled to Dubai, when the election came back, he (Atiku) came for year equipment. We then fixed it in Lagos and gave him a ticket but he lost it and took the money.

He faced Obasanjo, faced buhari and failed. It fits Jonathan. He failed all his subjects.

Content created and supplied by: Chizendu (via 50minds

News )

