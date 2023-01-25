Atiku Promises People Of Bayelsa That He Will Fix The Problem Of Insecurity If Elected

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Atiku Abubakar, the PDP’s presidential candidate, has promised the citizens of Bayelsa State and Nigeria that, if elected president of Nigeria in the upcoming general elections in 2023, he will work to put an end to the nation’s insecurity.

Also promised was that the nation will be restructured as a priority by his administration.

The pledges were made by the former vice president on Monday at the PDP’s presidential campaign rally at the Oxbow Lake Pavilion in the state capital of Yenagoa.

He emphasized to the populace that Bayelsa State has been a PDP stronghold ever since democracy began, thus there was no need to switch to an opposition party because the state and the party are one.

“The PDP is related to the destiny of the state and of Nigeria,” he declared. “We have never been so divided, therefore I will unite this nation. If elected, I’ll make everyone feel like they belong.”

“He highlighted to the people that since democracy had been established, Bayelsa State had been a PDP bastion, thus there was no need to join an opposition party because the state and the party were one.”

He proclaimed, “The PDP is tied to the fate of the state and of Nigeria.” I will bring our country together because we have never been so divided. I’ll make everyone feel like they belong if I’m elected.

Senator Douye Diri, the governor of Bayelsa State, recalled that the PDP once produced a president of the nation from the state and said that only Atiku, who has consistently advocated resource control, has been able to connect with Ijaws and Bayelsans.

“No other candidate has discussed the sentiments of the people,” he claimed. “They arrived in Bayelsa armed, but as of right now, BVAS has replaced the armed presence. In the elections, we’ll sweep past everyone. Women and young people who are completely with us are not susceptible to trickery.”

All other voices in the Niger Delta region besides PDP are odd voices, according to Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom, who is also the chairman of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council, PCC. According to him, “We follow the voice of our leader, which is to follow PDP.”

“As you have all seen, Bayelsa State would continue to remain a state run by PDP since 1999, it will not change,” Senator Seriake Dickson also reassured Atiku.

The PDP’s soul, he said, is in Bayelsa. He claimed that Atiku was an early advocate of restructuring and that he had been a staunch ally of the state.



GosunJ (

)