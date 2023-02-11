Atiku Promises $10b Fund For Businesses, Vows To Reactivate Abia Dry Port

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Atiku Abubakar says his government will support businesses, especially those in the South-East, and set aside a $10b fund for them.

This was declared by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate on Saturday at a gathering for the party in Umuahia, Abia State.

He addressed the crowd at the Umuahia Township Stadium, “My vice president has indicated that we are going to set aside $10 billion to make sure that we support businesses, particularly in this region of the country.

He said that he had promised local businessmen that he would do this.

Atiku continued, “I recall in 2019 when I came here, I addressed a group of businesses from the South-East in general because Aba is the capital of the southeast in terms of commerce. According to chennel.

“I recalled that I had promised all the Igbo merchants that I would support them and set aside a sizable sum of money for the renovation of companies in Aba. Thus, it is still present.

Umaroo1 (

)