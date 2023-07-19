Atiku praises Peter Obi’s leadership quality as Labour leader celebrates 62nd birthday

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has praised the leadership quality and dedication of Labour Party presidential standard-bearer Peter Obi as he marks his 62nd birthday anniversary.

Mr Obi, a former governor of Anambra, turns 62 on Wednesday.

“Happy 62nd birthday to Peter Obi, a respected leader and distinguished former governor of Anambra state and presidential candidate of the Labour Party,” stated Mr Abubakar.

He added, “Your dedication to service and growth continues to inspire. As you add another year today, I, on behalf of my family and team wish you many more years in good health and vitality.”

Once allies, Messrs Abubakar and Obi squared off in the 2023 presidential election. Mr Obi was a running mate to Mr Abubakar in the 2019 presidential poll on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party. The duo lost the election to then-President Muhammadu Buhari.

He dumped the PDP to join the Labour Party in the build-up to the 2023 election, having realised that Mr Atiku would get the ticket again.