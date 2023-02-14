Atiku postpones Presidential Marketing Campaign Rally in Rivers State following assault on members.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has postponed its presidential marketing campaign rally in Rivers State following assaults on its members.

On Monday, the PDP Presidential Marketing Campaign Council’s Rivers chapter formally verified the news.

According to them, Atiku Abubakar, the PDP’s presidential candidate, will no longer hold the planned campaign event in Rivers State, which has the highest voter density in the South-South subregion.

Senator Lee Maeba, chairman of the Rivers PDPPCC, attributed the situation to the fallout between the presidential marketing campaign committee and the Governor Nyesom Wike-led Rivers PDP chapter.

He claimed Mr Wike frustrated their efforts to find a suitable location for the demonstration, and given recent events in the state, it was possible “that a rally would result in bloodshed.”

Mr Maeba accused security personnel of neglecting to protect Mr Abubakar’s supporters in Rivers and pleaded with President Muhammadu Buhari to step in and order them to perform their responsibilities impartially.

Atiku’s supporters have been labelled as enemies of the state, and Governor Wike has threatened to stomp them out, according to Mr Maeba.

He continued, “He approved the use of Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium for the presidential rally, but after the campaign council visited the stadium to assess the condition of the facility, he reprimanded their visit and enacted a rule that they could only visit the stadium 48 hours before the scheduled date of the rally.

Unsurprisingly and regrettably, the Governor revoked the approval. The campaign council was forced to find another location and purchase a non-public plot of property in Rainbow City due to the governor’s erratic and inconsistent stance. By refusing to allow a peaceful use of the facility, the governor has rendered it impossible.

The injunction his attorney general got ex parte from the Justice of the Peace court to seal all of Alh. Atiku Abubakar’s campaign offices in Rivers State serve as more proof for that claim. It’s part of a larger scheme to deliberately imprison campaign council members until the presidential election is over.

“In the light of the aforementioned submissions, we, the state campaign council, in full cooperation with the national campaign council, the candidate, and the event, believe that no loss of life could be tolerated, accepted before, during, or after the presidential election and agreed with our principals on the necessity to shelve and cancel the rally to avoid any deaths as a result of the event,”

“While this may be difficult, it’s the best course of action, as no human death could be justified on the insistence on conducting a demonstration due to brigandage in which the security agency has been unable to intervene and restore confidence security-wise on the people and our members.”

The Rivers PDPPCC cancelled their rally as a result of not having enough people to fill the stadium, according to Governor Wike, who has now denied not having approved the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium.

According to The Nation, Mr Wike made the remarks on Monday during the PDP campaign for the Akuku-Toru Native Government Space at Nyemoni Secondary College area in Abonnema city.

