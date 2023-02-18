Atiku Pledges To Unify Nigeria, Says He Would Keep All His Promises To Nigerians.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

According to the Tribune Online, Atiku Abubakar, a former Vice President of Nigeria, as well as the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has pledged to unify the country if elected the president in the forthcoming elections, and also noted that he would keep all the promises he had made to Nigerians.

Photo Credit: Punch paper

The Adamawa State-born politician made this known while speaking at the venue of the grand finale presidential campaign of the PDP in Yola, the Adamawa State capital, where he pledged to unite the country, make it peaceful, create a buoyant economy among others.

Atiku further thanked all the members of the PDP as well as the good people of Adamawa State and urged them to come out in their masses on the day of the election to vote for their favorite candidates.

Meanwhile, Atiku Abubakar remains the presidential candidate of the PDP, and he is expected to contest the presidential position against other top Nigerian politicians such as Mr Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the ruling APC, Rabiu Kwankwaso, of the NNPP, Mr Peter Obi of the Labour Party and a host of other top politicians.

