This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Atiku Pledges To Ensure Bauchi/Gombe Oil Benefits The People & Promised To Give The Youths Loans.

Ahead of the 2023 general election, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate and a former Vice President of Nigeria, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has pledged to ensure that the recently discovered Crude Oil in Gombe and Bauchi States, will be used to develop both States.

The Waziri of Adamawa made this known during his campaign rally on Tuesday at the Tafawa Balewa Stadium in Bauchi, Bauchi State.

“I have also pledged that the petroleum resources that have been discovered between Bauchi and Gombe will be exploited and brought back to the benefit of the people,” the former vice president told the gathering, weeks before Nigerians head to the polls.

Speaking further, Atiku posited that the smooth exploration of the Crude Oil will be of paramount importance to him if he is to be elected as the president, and that, the transportation of the explored Crude Oil will never hit a snag because, he plans to revive the rail lines connecting the North-East with other parts of Nigeria.

He also promised to give loans to the youths and recall that they make up the bulky part of the voting population according to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

“I have also pledged to make sure that our young men and women receive loans to set up their own small and medium business enterprises for self-employment,” he said.

He went further to praise his host, the Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed for the good works he has done so far in the state.

“That is what we are seeing here today. He has constructed roads, he has constructed schools, he has constructed hospitals. He has done all these and we want to commend him for the good work he is doing,” he said.

SOURCE: CHANNELS TELEVISION.

Content created and supplied by: DrPlatosocrates (via 50minds

News )

#Atiku #Pledges #Ensure #BauchiGombe #Oil #Benefits #People #Promised #Give #Youths #LoansAtiku Pledges To Ensure Bauchi/Gombe Oil Benefits The People & Promised To Give The Youths Loans. Publish on 2023-02-07 23:13:47