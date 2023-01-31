Atiku, PDP’ll industrialise their pockets, not Nigeria — Tinubu tells Anambra supporters

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The All Progressives Congress’s (APC) presidential candidate Ahmed Bola Tinubu campaigned in Awka, Anambra State, on Tuesday and promised that if elected, he will make the area the nation’s industrial hub.

Speaking to a large crowd at the rally’s site, Alex Ekwueme Square, alongside his running mate Kashim Shetima, the director general of his campaign organization, Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong, Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma, Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduge, and other top campaign officials, Tinubu promised to address the gully erosion threat that is causing havoc on the majority of Anambra.

He said, “You know me, and you know what I can do. In Lagos, I was able to command the Atlantic, and I can do the same in Anambra. The gully erosion that is ruining the state will be stopped.

I’ll lead the industrial revolution in Anambra. We will provide our kids the education they need to obtain well-paying jobs and support themselves.

“I started paying WAEC tuition for every kid in Lagos, whether you are Igbo, Yoruba, or Hausa, and I will be fair to all Nigerians if I become president,” he said.

He has promised to collaborate with Professor Chukwuma Soludo, the governor of Anambra State, whom he has referred to as a “very smart man,” if he is elected president of Nigeria. Another Anambra son, Mr. Ben Akabueze, who was a coworker in Lagos and is now the president’s budget adviser, was also highlighted.

He begged Nigerian voters to ignore those politicians, whom he referred to as liars.

He asked how long it would take them to travel from Port Harcourt to Onitsha and from Onitsha to Aba.

The PDP industrialized their own wallets despite lying to the nation for 16 years that they would industrialize Nigeria.

I beg voters not to pay attention to him because, according to one person, he is the candidate of the north. Voting for Asiwaju will provide you optimism, happiness, success, and advancement. I kindly request that every qualified voter obtain a PVC and cast a ballot.

