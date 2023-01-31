Atiku, PDP Will Industrialised Their Pockets Not Nigeria – Tinubu Tells Anambra Supporters

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Bola Tinubu, presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, for the February 25 general elections, campaigned in Awka, Anambra State on Tuesday and pledged to transform the state into a national industrial centre if elected.

Tinubu, who was accompanied by his running mate Kashim Shetima, addressed a massive throng at the Alex Ekwueme Square, the location of the gathering. The director general of his campaign organisation, Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State, Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State, Governor Abdullahi Ganduge of Kano State, and other top campaign council executives were present.

Also vowed to combat the gully erosion problem that has devastated the majority of Anambra State’s communities. He stated, “You know me and what I am capable of. I subdued the Atlantic in Lagos, and I can do the same in Anambra. We will investigate the gully erosion that is ravaging the state.

“I will transform Anambra into a state of the industrial revolution. We shall educate our youth so that they can obtain well-paying employment and contribute to society. “I began paying WAEC tuition for every student in Lagos, whether Igbo, Yoruba, or Hausa, and if I am elected president, I will be fair to all Nigerians.”

He promised to work with the governor of Anambra State, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, whom he described as a brilliant man, if he is elected president of Nigeria, recalling that he discovered another Anambra son, Mr Ben Akabueze, who worked with him in Lagos and is currently the presidential adviser on budget. He advised the Nigerian electorate not to listen to the politicians he characterized as liars.

He further inquired, “How long will it take them to lie from Port Harcourt to Onitsha and Onitsha to Aba?” The PDP misled to the public for sixteen years that they would industrialise Nigeria, when in reality they industrialised their own pockets. “One individual has asserted that he is the candidate of the north, and I advise voters not to listen to him. If you vote APC, there will be hope, joy, prosperity, and growth, and I urge every eligible voter to obtain a PVC and vote for Asiwaju.”

Sheriff_Words (

)