Atiku/PDP Spokesperson, Expresses Concern Over Nigerian’s Attitude Towards Naira Swap Deadline

This article describes something that took place only a few minutes ago.

Segun Sowunmi, the spokesperson for Atiku Abubakar and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has expressed concern about the attitude of Nigerians towards the naira swap deadline. The naira swap deal is an agreement between Nigeria and China to swap their currencies to facilitate trade between the two countries.

However, the deadline for the deal, which was extended twice due to Nigeria’s failure to meet the requirements, is fast approaching. Sowunmi has faulted the attitude of Nigerians towards the agreement, stating that they have not taken the issue seriously.

He has also accused the Nigerian government of failing to do enough to educate the citizens on the importance of the deal and the consequences of not meeting the requirements. According to him, if the agreement is not implemented, it could have profound implications for Nigeria’s economy.

Sowunmi has called on the Nigerian government to do more to sensitize the citizens about the naira swap deal and its importance to the country. He also urged Nigerians to take the issue seriously and ensure they comply with the agreement’s requirements.

The naira swap deal is an important agreement that could greatly benefit Nigeria’s economy. The Nigerian government needs to ensure that it is implemented and for Nigerians to take the issue seriously and comply with the deal’s requirements.

https://twitter.com/channelstv/status/1626290630602235905?t=Dvf8MYXqNj5KfAgMbAdKJw&s=19

Source: Channel tv

