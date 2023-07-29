Atiku, PDP Govs brainstorm on party’s future

According to the Vanguard, the 2023 presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, along with several governors from the party gathered for a closed-door consultation in Abuja.

The meeting, held at the residence of Chief Tom Ikimi, a prominent PDP chieftain, aimed to discuss the party’s future and prepare for upcoming challenges. The agenda remains undisclosed, but sources claim that it involved strategizing and unity among party leaders.

The meeting was the first of many planned sessions to strengthen the PDP and reconcile any internal conflicts. A source confirmed that an expanded meeting with a larger number of party stakeholders is scheduled for the following week.

The party leadership recognizes the urgency of the situation as they seek to counter the negative impact of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Nigerian society.

After the meeting, Atiku Abubakar took to Twitter to express his satisfaction with the productive and collaborative nature of the discussions. However, his Media Adviser, Paul Ibe, stated that he was not aware of the specific agenda or details of the meeting.

Among those in attendance were the governors of Bauchi, Adamawa, Delta, Edo, Plateau, Osun, and Zamfara States. Their presence underscores the importance of unity within the PDP and the shared responsibility they have to lead Nigeria out of its current challenges.

