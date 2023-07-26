Atiku, PDP confused, President tells tribunal

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate Alhaji Atiku Abubakar are unsure of what they want from the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPC), President Bola Tinubu has said.

President Tinubu, in his reply to Atiku and the PDP’s final address, said this explains their contradictory prayers.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate was proclaimed the winner of the February 25 election after receiving 8,794,726 votes.

Dissatisfied with the election results, Tinubu’s victory is being challenged by the PDP and Abubakar, as well as Peter Obi, the Labour Party (LP) candidate.

According to the Electoral Act, the tribunal has 180 days to decide the petitions, which means the court should complete its work by September 16.

In response to Atiku and his party’s last statement, Tinubu stated that they were asking the court to overturn the presidential election results since he reportedly did not receive 25% of the votes cast in Abuja.

However, the petitioners want to be declared winners despite receiving less than 25% of the vote. According to The Nation.

“In one breath, the petitioners claim that the first petitioner (Atiku), who received only 16.13 percent of the votes cast in the FCT, is entitled to be returned as President of Nigeria.”

