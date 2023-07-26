Atiku & PDP Are Confused On What They Want From Presidential Election Petition Tribunal – Tinubu

According to a news published by The Nation, In his response to Atiku and the PDP’s final address, President Tinubu stated that this explains their in contradiction requests. The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate was declared the winner of the February 25 election after receiving 8,794,726 votes. The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, have stated that they are confused of what they want from the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPC).

According to The Nation , Tinubu’s victory is being challenged by the PDP, Atik Abubakar, and Peter Obi, the presidential candidate for the Labour Party (LP), who are all unsatisfied with the election results. Atiku and his party’s final message was met with a response from Tinubu, who said that they were requesting the court to annul the results of the presidential election since he allegedly did not receive 25% of the votes cast in Abuja. Even though they received less than 25% of the vote, the petitioners still want to be recognized as winners.

According to The Nation , The petitioners assert that the first petitioner (Atiku), who received just 16.13% of the FCT vote, is qualified to be re-elected as president of Nigeria in a single breath.”In another breath, the same petitioners are urging the court to nullify the respondent’s (Tinubu) election on the grounds that the respondent, who polled a higher percentage of 19.76% of the votes cast in the FCT, did not score 25% of the votes cast in the same FCT,” said Tinubu.

He continued, had implicitly admitted that “it is unnecessary for any presidential candidate to poll 25% of the votes cast at the FCT in order to be declared the winner of the presidential election, once he meets the Constitutional requirement of 25% of the votes cast in 2/3 of the states of the Federation and the FCT, which, by the provision of Section 299 of the 1999 Constitution, required that a presidential candidate receive 25% of the votes cast in two-thirds of the states of the Federation and the FCT

Source: The Nation

Dear esteem readers what is your opinion concerning this news drop your comment below

Lizzybella105 (

)