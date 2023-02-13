Atiku Openly Said He Wouldn’t Have Been Contesting If Presidency Should Go To Southeast-Chijioke Agu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, The Deputy Director and Public Affairs (South), of the Atiku/Okowa PCC, Chijioke Agu, has disclosed in a radio programme monitored in Enugu, that the presidential candidate of PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar wouldn’t have been in race if Presidency should go to Southeast, adding that Southeast and Northeast are the region that have never had Presidency.

In his own words, Chijioke Agu said “Atiku Abubakar declared openly that you cannot zone presidency to the South, that if you are going to zone presidency, you have to zone it to the South East, that if it’s zoned to the South East, that he will not run because the North East and the South East are the only two regions that is yet to produce president”

Source: The Sun paper

