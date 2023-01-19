A Video clip is available for this news. Feel free to watch it here

Atiku: Only those who win their polling units for PDP will get contracts, appointment

Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), says members who wish to get appointments and contracts in his administration must ensure the party wins in their polling units.

According to the Cable Newspaper, the former vice-president spoke on Wednesday at a town hall meeting with stakeholders and members of the party in Abeokuta, the capital of Ogun.

According to Abubakar, the PDP can only prevail in the presidential race if its people work hard in all of their voting locations.

He asserted that simply joining a candidate’s campaign train is insufficient justification for them to be given jobs and contracts.

“All of you support the PDP and are PDP members. Please, I beg of you, make sure you win your polling places if you want the PDP to take back power.

“The fact that you are campaigning with a gubernatorial candidate, senatorial candidate, representative candidate, or presidential candidate does not guarantee that you will be appointed.

It is not a requirement that you will be awarded a contract, whether it be at the municipal, state, or federal level of government.

“The only way, in my opinion; if I am elected president, if you come and ask for a job or a contract, I will ask you to give me the results of your voting booth, and that is what I am going to direct to everyone because until we do that, we will not win the elections.

“You cannot be accompanying the governor or the senator everywhere they go, lose your election, and then announce that you want to become a minister or receive this contract.

Therefore, as party members, please ensure that we return to our constituencies and ensure that we deliver our polling places.

Iyorcha Ayu, the PDP national chairman, Bukola Saraki, the former president of the senate, Namadi Sambo, the former vice president, Ademola Adeleke, the governor of Osun, Aminu Tambuwal, the governor of Sokoto, and Udom Emmanuel, the governor of Akwa Ibom were among the party leaders present at the town hall.

