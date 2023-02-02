Atiku, Okowa Working To Secure Debt Relief For Nigeria – Campaign Council

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Spokesman of the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council, Mr Charles Aniagwu, says PDP’s presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar is already working to secure debt relief for Nigeria.

Aniagwu, also Delta Commissioner for Information, stated on Thursday in Asaba that Atiku and his running mate, Delta’s Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa, were adequately prepared to transparently manage the nation’s economy and create jobs.

“Atiku wants to restore employment. He plans to talk to Nigeria’s creditors about rescheduling the bills and potentially obtaining forgiveness, as stated in his policy document.

“He will make sure that loans are distributed with the utmost responsibility and openness.

“Nigeria’s domestic debt was N9.6 trillion at the end of 2014; currently, it is N26.9 trillion. At that time, our international debt was only N1.6 trillion; today, it is N17.1 trillion.

“Nigeria’s ways and means were just about 0.6 billion as permitted by law, but today they are about N23 billion, and this is coming from a government that says it has done so well.

As he previously noted, “Atiku and Obasanjo did it in 1999, and where we are now is almost like where we were in 1999.

Aniagwu continued by saying that Nigeria currently spends hundreds of billions of naira more on debt servicing than it makes.

He pointed out that Atiku would include the private sector to boost output.

He will do this by encouraging the agricultural sector to flourish and by working with the private sector, which employed many Nigerians during the GSM revolution.

“That is what Atiku and Okowa want to do, not simply transitioning the nation from consumption to production without outlining your specific production goals and methods.

“Atiku has six businesses, all of which are engaged in production; none are engaged in importing.

“We are discussing reality, not those who attempt to convert prose into poetry.

“In 1999, the middle class and jobs had both disappeared, but Atiku and Obasanjo took office, with Atiku leading the economy as Chairman of the National Economic Council. As of 2006 and 2007, the GDP had grown by roughly 14.6%.

They achieved this by implementing the GSM revolution, banking consolidation, and other economic reforms that boosted economic growth. Indicated Aniagwu. (NAN)

