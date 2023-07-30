Atiku, Obi To Adopt Final Addresses In Petition Against Tinubu’s Election August 1

The presidential election petition tribunal has scheduled a date for the presidential candidates of the Labour party(LP) Peter Obi and peoples democratic party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to adopt their final addresses in their petition against the 2023 election.

Both the presidential candidate of the peoples democratic party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi are challenging the declaration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the winner of the February 25th presidential election on various allegations.

According to Daily Post, a hearing notice issued by the Tribunal and served on Alhaji Atiku and Peter Obi shows that the adoption will hold by 9am

Daily Post also reported that Atiku was said through his lead counsel Chief Chris Uche, SAN, while Obi was served through Livy Uzuoku, SAN.

The Independent National Electoral Commission, received its own notice through it’s counsel, Abubakar Balarabe Mohamed, SAN, while the All Progressives Congress lead counsel, Fagbemi, confirmed receipt of the hearing notice.

According to the Court’s practice direction, a date for final judgement would be fixed immediately after the adoption of final addresses.

