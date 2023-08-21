Atiku, Obi, Rabiu Kwankwaso Merger: They are Now studying Geography after the Earthquake -Shehu Sani

Shehu Sani, a former senator representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District in the 8th National Assembly, has stated that the opposition party’s leaders that includes Kwankwaso, Peter Obi, and Atiku are now studying geography after the earthquake.

According to Shehu Sani, their plan to unite is a good idea for democracy.

He wrote; “The speculation that the oppositions are planning to unite is good for democracy; now they are studying geography after the earthquake”

The former senator said this while reacting to speculation that Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso (RMK) of the New Nigeria People Party (NNPP), Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), and Peter Gregory Obi of the Labour Party (LP) are planning to form a merger to take over the power from President Tinubu if the Tribunal called for rerun election or in the 2027 general elections.

Also, according to a report from Arise , the said party’s leaders and presidential candidates met yesterday in order to discuss about forming a formidable candidate that will defeat a APC whenever there would be a rerun election or in the 2027 general election.

