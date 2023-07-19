“Atiku & Obi are not Interested in Nigerians, but on Foreigners who Cash out on Short Term” Sowore.

Former 2023 presidential aspirant, Omoyele Sowore has accused PDP and Labour Party presidential candidates, Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi of being concerned with only foreigners who come into the country to make lots of money in a short period of time, rather than the citizens of the country.

The activist who spoke about both politicians through a video uploaded on his official Twitter account, claimed that the money Nigerian businessman, Aliko Dangote used in building his refinery came from the same NNPC that claimed they cannot manage refineries, adding that he was the first person to say that Dangote cannot complete his refinery when former President Muhammadu Buhari went to commission it in Lagos State.

Speaking about Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi’s connection with fuel subsidy removal, Omoyele Sowore stated that;

“All the major political parties as they call themselves were all going to remove subsidy. So if you voted for Atiku, subsidy would have been removed by now, if you voted for Peter Obi, subsidy would have been removed by now. If you voted for Atiku, they would have floated the Naira by now, maybe Naira will be 1,000 Naira. If you voted for Obi, he would have floated the Naira by now, because they are not interested in the Nigerian people but on foreigners who come and cash out on short term basis.”

To watch the video, click on the link below;

Goodnewschi (

)